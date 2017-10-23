Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Baku continues making obstacles for NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the announcement of assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues Novruz Mammadov in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“By instructing Novruz Mamedovs to come out with outbreaks based on cave mentality, the official Baku continues to hinder Nagorno- Karabakh settlement process”, Kocharyan said.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration