Baku continues making obstacles for NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the announcement of assistant to Azerbaijan’s president for foreign policy issues Novruz Mammadov in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“By instructing Novruz Mamedovs to come out with outbreaks based on cave mentality, the official Baku continues to hinder Nagorno- Karabakh settlement process”, Kocharyan said.