Azerbaijan again fires SPIKE anti-tank guided missile

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in the eastern direction of ARtsakh-Azerbaijan contact line at about 15:05, October 23, firing SPIKE anti-tank guided missile.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, the Defense Army units continued to show restraint and took no retaliatory measures not to escalate the tension on the contact line.

Yesterday, on October 22, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, violating the agreement reached recently at the meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva, in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border (Martakert-Matagis), applied artillery. The opponent fired from mortars (5 rounds) and the Spike ATGK (1 missile) in the direction of the Armenian positions.

What happened shows that as always Baku is not inclined to use the reached agreements for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and for the elimination of unjustified losses, on the contrary, with deliberate provocations, it is destabilizing the situation.

Considering the need for effective implementation of the processes for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, Artsakh's Armed Forces refrained from responding. However, this does not mean that if this logic of development of events continues, the actions of the opponent will remain unanswered.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh with all responsibility warns the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan that if the provocations continue, the answer will be disproportionate and rather painful.