Armenian President attends expanded meeting of the Police Collegiums

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attended the expanded meeting of the Police Collegium, during which the results of the nine-month operational and service activities of the Police and its regional bodies were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, reports were made by Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan and First Deputy Chief of Police Hunan Poghosyan.

In his address to the participants, the President touched upon the problems facing the Armenian police, the further steps, priorities and goals of the police, and also touched the expectations of the police in the framework of constitutional reforms. President Sargsyan gave a number of instructions for the prevention of violations of law, public order and security in the country, as well as related events in other areas.