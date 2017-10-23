Armenian Armed Forces delegation departs for USA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, General-Lieutenant Movses Hakobyan will participate on October 23-24 in the conference headlined “Fight against militant extremist organizations” in Washington.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the conference with the participation of the top military from nearly 90 countries is aimed at conducting information exchange over the operations against extremist and terrorist organizations in different regions, consolidation and harmonization of efforts.

On October 24 the delegation led by General-Lieutenant Movses Hakobyan will leave for Wiesbaden (Germany) to participate in the annual conference of the Commanders of the European Armies.