Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-17

YEREVAN, 23 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.32 drams to 482.25 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.09 drams to 566.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 8.39 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.20 drams to 635.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 67.39 drams to 19864.62 drams. Silver price is up by 0.95 drams to 264.74 drams. Platinum price is down by 21.53 drams to 14248.82 drams.