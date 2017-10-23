President Bako Sahakyan attends ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets to Artsakh churches
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On October 23 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended a ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets to Artsakh churches held in the Gandzasar monastic complex, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.
President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the authors of the initiative and all those who had been involved in its implementation highlighting its cultural, ethnographic and public significance.
