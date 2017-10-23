Stamp dedicated to 300th anniversary of establishment of Mekhitarist Congregation cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A stamp dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Mekhitarist Congregation in the island of San Lazzaro was cancelled and put into circulation, reports Armenpress.

The stamp was put into circulation on October 23 during the event in Matenadaran. The event was attended by Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan and Primate of the Armenian Catholic Diocese of Turkey Archbishop Levon Zekiyan.

“I am grateful that we celebrate this beautiful jubilee event in Armenia, in Matenadaran. The Congregation on the map is a small point, but it is great with its cultural, scientific, educational and spiritual activity that managed to strengthen and become the subject of Armenian people’s pride for 300 years. We are proud that we have a Mekhitarist Congregation which managed to reach our days and leave a great heritage. The key contribution of the Mekhitarists in Armenian people’s life is connecting the Armenian culture with the European culture”, the Diaspora minister said.

According to her, currently the Mekhitarist schools are one of the best schools of the Diaspora. Their manuscript records are the vivid presence of the Armenian people in Italy.

Archbishop Levon Zekiyan said it’s a great honor to assume the position of representative of 300 years of history.

The stamp costs 230 AMD. It was printed in one of the French printing houses with 40.000 copies. The designer of the stamp is Vahe Muradyan.

Exhibition dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Congregation also opened during which books published in the San Lazzaro island of Venice in the 17-18th centuries were presented.