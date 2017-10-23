Pilot program for nationwide single transportation network to be launched soon in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies of Armenia plans to launch a nationwide single transportation network pilot program in the upcoming 2-3 months.

“I have said that we will announce about the pilot program in the upcoming 2-3 months, that we will implement the pilot program in a province, and after analysis the positive and negative sides we will implement it in the remaining provinces as well”, minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan said during an interview.

The ministry had planned to launch the program in 2018, but the Prime Minister ordered to speed up the process and launch it during the coming three months.