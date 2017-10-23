PM Karapetyan to participate in Eurasian Inter-governmental Council’s Yerevan session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on October 25 will participate in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Yerevan, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The session will be attended by heads of government of the remaining member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

The session agenda includes issues relating to the activity of domestic markets, trade, agroindustry, energy and infrastructures. During the session the development process of initiatives within the frames of the implementation of EAEU digital agenda, as well as the action plan (roadmap) of eliminating the 2018-2019 restrictions in the EAEU domestic market will be discussed.

The session participants will also touch upon issues relating to the formation of information exchange system within the EAEU common energy market. The session will also announce the countries where the traditional ‘Eurasian Week’ exhibition forum will be held in 2018-2020.

Given the cadre changes in Kyrgyzstan, the candidacy of the country’s new representative will be approved in the EEC Board session. The place of holding the next session of the EAEU Inter-governmental council will also be determined.