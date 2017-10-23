President Sargsyan signs bills into law

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law on October 23, the President’s Office said.

The bills include the ratification of the protocol of the amended version of the agreement on creating Defense Systems inter-state financial-industrial group between the Russian government and the Belarusian government, ratification of the agreement on Armenia joining the abovementioned agreement, ratification of the agreement on the unified troops of the Armenian and Russian militaries between Armenia and Russia and ratification of the agreement between Armenia and Jordan on encouragement of investments and mutual protection.