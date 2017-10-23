Armenian agriculture minister holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan on October 23 held a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syria to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim aimed at discussing the bilateral cooperation prospects in agriculture field, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and expressed hope the Armenian-Syrian relations will continue strengthening and developing during his tenure.

The Syrian Ambassador thanked the Armenian government for the support, and said Syria plans to implement the future cooperation with the Armenian side both through the involvement of public and private sector.

In order to put the cooperation with Armenia on firmer basis and expand it, the Syrian Ambassador proposed to organize the session of the Armenian-Syrian intergovernmental joint commission in Damascus which was previously held in Yerevan in 2009. The Ambassador expressed confidence that it would be possible to carry out mutually beneficial activity within the framework of the joint commission.