Armenia, Iran to update double taxation treaty

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Heads of the Armenian and Iranian tax services met for the first time in Yerevan and expressed their willingness for deepening cooperation.

“By having no differences whatsoever in the political matters, and having cooperation in numerous areas, I am more than convinced that cooperation between our two agencies will succeed”, Vardan Harutyunyan, president of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia said.

Taghavi Nezhad, president of Iran’s National Tax Administration and deputy minister for finance and economic affairs, said that the cooperation with Armenia in various areas are deep and strategic, and both sides are willing to develop relations in all areas.

“We are strictly consistent in ensuring transit activity through the two countries, that’s why serious work is done for exchange of electronic information in the customs sector”, he said.

The sides also discussed modernizing the 1998 double taxation treat.

“It is time to edit the current agreement in line with the latest developments in the tax legislation and administration of our countries”, Harutyunyan said.