Armenian foreign minister to participate in OSCE conference
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on October 24 will participate in the OSCE ministerial conference on refugees and migration flows in Palermo, Italy, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.
- 11:10 Armenian foreign minister to participate in OSCE conference
- 10:34 Azerbaijani forces fire artillery weapons at Artsakh line of contact
- 09:36 Develop scientific tourism: Byurakan Observatory works on increasing tourism flow
- 10.21-18:02 ARMENPRESS & IRNA sign cooperation agreement
- 10.21-17:27 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia
- 10.21-17:12 Huddersfield vs. Man United: Mkhitaryan not in starting line -up
- 10.21-16:57 Armenia’s state debt in GDP to be reduced by one percentage point in 2018
- 10.21-16:53 Waste recycling plant expected to be constructed near Yerevan
- 10.21-15:32 Expert Andrey Areshev negatively reacts to practice of Russia’s arms sale to Azerbaijan
- 10.21-15:20 Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of murdering soldier in Artsakh
- 10.21-15:13 President Sargsyan convenes consultation on 2018 major events
- 10.21-14:16 Russian expert says settlement of Karabakh conflict though military means is impossible
- 10.21-14:14 Azerbaijani forces made over 2300 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 10.21-12:55 Car with Armenian flag in Baku causes mess among Azerbaijanis
- 10.21-12:54 Ministers S. Karayan and I. Arakelyan discuss Armenian-Belarusian economic agenda in Minsk
- 10.21-12:35 Two soldiers die in Artsakh
- 10.21-12:08 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Tajikistan
- 10.21-11:32 European Stocks - 20-10-17
- 10.21-11:26 US stocks up - 20-10-17
- 10.21-11:23 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-17
- 10.21-11:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-10-17
- 10.21-11:16 Oil Prices up - 20-10-17
- 10.20-21:25 Armenian people continue to believe in the values of the UN – 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to UN marked
- 10.20-19:54 Armenian President receives Foreign Minister of Poland
- 10.20-19:03 EU engagement could contribute to lasting peace in Nagorno Karabakh - EuFoADirector
- 10.20-18:53 President Sargsyan meets with participants of conference "The Role of the Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts"
- 10.20-18:48 Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
- 10.20-18:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-17
- 10.20-18:35 Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17
- 10.20-18:30 Artsakh’s President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group
- 10.20-17:40 Armenian Government thinks of returning to policy of constructing small reservoirs instead of mega ones
- 10.20-17:00 Armenia, Poland managed to create stable grounds for comprehensive development of bilateral ties, says FM Nalbandian
- 10.20-16:45 After Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting Azerbaijan continues violating ceasefire regime - Armenian FM
- 10.20-16:39 Polish FM sees potential for development of Armenian-Polish cooperation at highest level
- 10.20-16:33 Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 4628 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
18:48, 10.20.2017
Viewed 2208 times Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
14:33, 10.16.2017
Viewed 1937 times Bako Sahakyan approves government’s decision to adopt as a guidance and implement Artsakh Republic President's 2017-2020 program
19:52, 10.17.2017
Viewed 1895 times New, high-class and modern electric train testes in Armenia
13:18, 10.16.2017
Viewed 1892 times 44 year old Armenian man gunned down in Moscow in “hit”-style murder