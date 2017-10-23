Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Armenian foreign minister to participate in OSCE conference


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on October 24 will participate in the OSCE ministerial conference on refugees and migration flows in Palermo, Italy, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration