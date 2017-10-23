Develop scientific tourism: Byurakan Observatory works on increasing tourism flow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has great potential to develop scientific tourism, Areg Mikayelyan – Director of the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory, told Armenpress, stating that active steps are being taken to increase the tourism flow to the Observatory.

“Already meetings were held with the State Tourism Committee. The discussions focused on issues to develop scientific tourism in Armenia considering the scientific places, institutions, archeological sities, museums and etc. Armenia is very rich of its scientific heritage and current potential. It is necessary to present the country as a rich scientific heritage and a state with great scientific potential”, Areg Mikayelyan said. In this regard he considered the Byurakan Observatory as an important link which can be interesting for tourists.

“If we look at the scientific sites of different countries, the experience shows that tourists mainly prefer observatories among them. There are countries with great attractiveness where tourists are mainly interested in observatories. Now we can organize the same here”, he said.

The Observatory has already started working with tourism companies, they are trying to develop joint tour packages. Visits of tourism companies to the Observatory have been organized aimed at understanding the opportunities. Areg Mikayelyan said the tourism companies gave their recommendations in terms of creating conditions and providing infrastructures.

Today as well tourists visit the Byurakan Observatory, but these visits are not organized.

“These visits are not well organized. I am sure that in case of organizing we will be able to increase the number of visits for several times. By this we will contribute to increasing the interest of tourists towards Armenia’s scientific heritage, potential”, he said.

The Byurakan Observatory hosts more than 10.000 visitors annually, but the visits are mainly from Armenian educational institutions. Tourists mainly are from US, Russia, Iran, Georgia, Ukraine and etc. At the moment works are being done to include the Observatory in tour packages.