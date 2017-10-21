Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

Huddersfield vs. Man United: Mkhitaryan not in starting line -up


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The starting line-ups of Premier League’s Huddersfield Town A.F.C. vs. Manchester United match are announced, Armenpress reports.

“Red devils” will start the match with the following composition - De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Yang, Herrera, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.

Armenian national football team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the reserve players.

The match will kick off on October 21, at 18:00 Yerevan time.



