Armenia’s state debt in GDP to be reduced by one percentage point in 2018

HANQAVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state debt/GDP ratio will be reduced by one percentage point in 2018, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said during the discussions on the 2018 state budget draft, reports Armenpress.

“The state debt in GDP will decrease by one percentage point. Since 2014 the state debt in GDP was increasing by about 13%, in other words, it was increasing by 5-7% every year. But this year efforts were made to stop this increase by 3-4%, and in 2018, according to assessments, the debt/GDP rate will decrease by one percentage point”, the minister said.

The discussions are focused on revising and upgrading the fiscal rules, the macro-economic framework of the budget of 2018, including the developments of external world, Armenia’s macro-economic developments and predictions, revenues and expenditure framework.

It was stated that the world economies responded to the crisis through promoting fiscal policy. As a result the government debt/GDP rates have increased after the crisis. Moreover, after the crisis the fiscal policy has deviated from the golden rule in terms of current state expenditures. It also has deviated from the golden rule in terms of capital expenditures. The golden rule defines that the capital expenditures of the state budget should be higher than the state budget deficit. Armenia’s state investments are at relatively low level. As a result the state debt surpassed 50% in 2016. The risk of passing the state debt’s line of 60% is at the moment high. Nevertheless, according to predictions, it is expected to decrease this level up to 40% in 2022. At the moment the rules on stabilizing the debt in Armenia are the followings: the government’s debt should not surpass the 60% of GDP of the previous year.

In case of surpassing 50%, the state budget deficit of the next year should not surpass the 3% average GDP rate of the past three years. According to the finance ministry, these rules are tough and do not give enough flexibility to the fiscal policy and greater role in the stabilization of the economy. In addition, they also do not make any exceptions, such as crisis, disaster, war. In this sense deputy minister of finance, chief treasurer Atom Janjughazyan said in case of shocks it is possible that Armenia will make legislative changes and will increase the threshold of 60% so that to be able to again borrow a debt. “The problem is not to increase the debt, but to be able to manage it”, he said.