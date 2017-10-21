Waste recycling plant expected to be constructed near Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia tries to solve the issue of constructing recycling plant near Yerevan where 2/3 of the country’s waste can be transported, minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan told reporters within the frames of the third pan-national clean-up day, reports Armenpress.

“About 1000 tons of waste will be transported daily to the expected plant which can generate electricity. We have four partners from US, the Czech Republic and Lebanon, and we together are discussing this issue”, the minister said.

Minister Lokyan added that they can assist Armenia to solve that issue through EU’s respective measures within the frames of the Eastern Partnership.