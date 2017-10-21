Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of murdering soldier in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Based on the investigation results a number of details have been revealed over the death of solder Aram S. Khachatryan (born in 1998), the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

The soldier received a gunshot wound on October 20, at 12:40, in one of the military units. He has died on the way to hospital.

The investigation results revealed that soldier Aram Khachatryan has become a victim of a murder, the person who committed the crime has been identified.

Soldier of the same military unit, junior sergeant has been arrested in suspicion of murder.

On October 20, according to preliminary reports, Defense Army soldiers Aram S. Khachatryan (born in 1998) and Hrach A. Avetisyan (born in 1997) received fatal gunshot wounds as a result of violating the rules of arms use.