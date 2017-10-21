Russian expert says settlement of Karabakh conflict though military means is impossible

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. After the April war it became more obvious that it is impossible to solve the Karabakh conflict by force, Andrey Areshev - expert at the Centre for the Central Asia and Caucasus Studies, Institute of Oriental Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“And this must be clear to all those who loudly announce that this path still exists. The mediators have repeatedly stated that there cannot be a military solution. The experts, including those of Russia, state that unlike other conflicts in post-Soviet space, this is the case when Russia, US and Europe in the face of France are working more or less coordinated”, the expert said.

He said Armenia has repeatedly stated that it is ready to pass its part of the path, but it is possible to reach any mutual concession decision only in case of good will demonstrated by all sides.

Andrey Areshev said no military action in the border should remain without a response.