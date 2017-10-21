Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

Car with Armenian flag in Baku causes mess among Azerbaijanis


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Photos of Mercedes car on the streets of Baku appeared in Azerbaijani media behind which a magnet of Armenian flag is attached, the Azerbaijani media report.

The car caused a mess among Azerbaijanis.

The car owner said he didn’t know the meaning of the symbol and that it was the Armenian flag.

The law enforcement agencies launched investigation over the case.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration