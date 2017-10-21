Ministers S. Karayan and I. Arakelyan discuss Armenian-Belarusian economic agenda in Minsk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan arrived in Belarus on October 19 to take part in the 13th session of Armenian-Belarusian intergovernmental joint commission on economic cooperation in Minsk, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit minister Suren Karayan and agriculture minister of Armenia Ignati Arakelyan met with Belarusian minister of economy Vladimir Zinovskiy.

At the meeting the officials said the trade turnover volumes of the two countries are not in line with the actual potential of the two states. A special focus was attached on the cooperation with the third countries within the EAEU and the export to the third countries. The sides also discussed the cooperation opportunities within the Meghri free economic zone.

During the meeting with minister of industry of Belarus Vitali Vovk, issues relating to the transportation, agricultural technique produced in Belarus and supplied to Armenia were discussed. The meeting agenda also touched upon the issue of organizing Armenian-Belarusian business forum which will promote the bilateral economic ties.

The Armenian ministers also met with Belarus’ minister of agriculture and food Leonid Zayats during which they discussed certain issues relating to bilateral cooperation.