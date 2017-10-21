Two soldiers die in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On October 20, according to preliminary reports, Defense Army soldiers Aram S. Khachatryan (born in 1998) and Hrach A. Avetisyan (born in 1997) received fatal gunshot wounds as a result of violating the rules of arms use, the Artsakh Defense Army told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends its support to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldiers.