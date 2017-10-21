LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.29% to $2166.00, copper price up by 1.01% to $7035.00, lead price up by 0.64% to $2513.00, nickel price up by 3.07% to $12100.00, tin price down by 0.75% to $19800.00, zinc price up by 1.35% to $3150.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.24% to $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:14 Azerbaijani forces made over 2300 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 12:55 Car with Armenian flag in Baku causes mess among Azerbaijanis
- 12:54 Ministers S. Karayan and I. Arakelyan discuss Armenian-Belarusian economic agenda in Minsk
- 12:35 Two soldiers die in Artsakh
- 12:08 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Tajikistan
- 11:32 European Stocks - 20-10-17
- 11:26 US stocks up - 20-10-17
- 11:23 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-17
- 11:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-10-17
- 11:16 Oil Prices up - 20-10-17
- 10.20-21:25 Armenian people continue to believe in the values of the UN – 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to UN marked
- 10.20-19:54 Armenian President receives Foreign Minister of Poland
- 10.20-19:03 EU engagement could contribute to lasting peace in Nagorno Karabakh - EuFoADirector
- 10.20-18:53 President Sargsyan meets with participants of conference "The Role of the Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts"
- 10.20-18:48 Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
- 10.20-18:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-17
- 10.20-18:35 Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17
- 10.20-18:30 Artsakh’s President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group
- 10.20-17:40 Armenian Government thinks of returning to policy of constructing small reservoirs instead of mega ones
- 10.20-17:00 Armenia, Poland managed to create stable grounds for comprehensive development of bilateral ties, says FM Nalbandian
- 10.20-16:45 After Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting Azerbaijan continues violating ceasefire regime - Armenian FM
- 10.20-16:39 Polish FM sees potential for development of Armenian-Polish cooperation at highest level
- 10.20-16:33 Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field
- 10.20-15:41 EU-Artsakh cooperation to play stabilizing role on establishing lasting peace in South Caucasus – Artsakh FM
- 10.20-15:27 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 5.1%
- 10.20-14:58 Ookla® awards Ucom with “The Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” award
- 10.20-14:56 Newly-appointed Ambassador of Denmark presents credentials to Armenian President
- 10.20-14:41 Defense minister hosts Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia
- 10.20-14:40 State Revenue Committee Chairman receives IMF delegation
- 10.20-13:56 No talk on closure of nuclear power plant in Armenia-EU upcoming agreement – minister
- 10.20-13:41 President of Artsakh meets Catholicos Aram I in Brussels
- 10.20-13:24 Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Youth Championship
- 10.20-13:18 Armenian community should be able to reach problematic aspects of cooperation with Azerbaijan to European elites – Russian political scientist
- 10.20-12:52 4G, 4G+ services to be available for 98% of Armenia’s population
- 10.20-12:28 Designing tourism development concept, legislative regulations – gov. committee presents activities
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 3691 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2451 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
17:06, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2207 times President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
15:43, 10.14.2017
Viewed 1919 times We live in the warmest, most beautiful and unique city – Armenian Premier’s address on Yerevan’s Day
14:16, 10.14.2017
Viewed 1861 times President Sargsyan visits agricultural exhibition “Armprodexpo”