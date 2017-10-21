LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.29% to $2166.00, copper price up by 1.01% to $7035.00, lead price up by 0.64% to $2513.00, nickel price up by 3.07% to $12100.00, tin price down by 0.75% to $19800.00, zinc price up by 1.35% to $3150.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.24% to $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.