Armenian people continue to believe in the values of the UN – 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to UN marked

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian gave a speech on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia membership to the UN and the opening of UN Office in Armenia.

“Your Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Honorable guests,

I am glad to greet you at this beautiful event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia membership to the UN and the opening of UN Office in Armenia.

A quarter century ago the flag of Armenia was raised at the UN Headquarters, and Armenia joined the big family of the Organization of the United Nations.

Today I attended the opening of the classroom after Boutros-Ghali at the Faculty of International Relations of the YSU. The name of this prominent politician of the 20t century is closely related with Armenia’s membership to the UN and it’s not by an accident that the classroom in his honor was opened in the sidelines of this festive event.

Becoming UN member Armenia documented its resolve to establish a society fully in conformity with the goals and principles of the UN. We are guided by the UN Charter that urges to consolidate to preserve international peace and security, develop friendly relations between countries based on the equality of peoples and respect of the right to self-determination. The full and unconditional implementation of these commitments, that they assumed by becoming a member state, is the obligation of all the countries. Armenia is committed to them, including in the context of the exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister saying. He added that a nation that survived the horrors of the Genocide, the Armenian people has the moral obligation to voice about the importance of preventing genocides at the international arena and take measures in that direction.

“Armenia also contributes to the international efforts aimed at preserving peace, peace-building and stability by participating in peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo, Lebanon and Mali”, the Armenian FM said, adding that the effective cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies have had crucial role in the development and reforms in Armenia. “During the past 25 years we have always felt the support and presence of the UN in the face of the Yerevan Office of the UN. We have implemented and implement various joint projects and programs”, he said, congratulating Bradley Busetto and his staff on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the UN Office in Armenia and thanked them for their devoted work.