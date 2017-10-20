Armenian President receives Foreign Minister of Poland

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 20 Foreign Minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan greeted the guest and noted that he is glad to host him in a jubilee year for the two peoples and countries, when together with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland, the 650th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian community in Poland is marked. President Sargsyan expressed gratitude to the friendly people of Poland and the leadership of the country for their careful attitude to Armenians and the Armenian cultural heritage. The President of Armenia highly appreciated the warm message of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda addressed to the Armenian community on the occasion of the 650th anniversary and the resolution adopted by the Senate of Poland referring to the same occasion. Serzh Sargsyan underlined that Armenia greatly highlights deepening of relations with Poland both in a bilateral format and in the sidelines of Armenia’s cooperation with the EU.

Polish FM Waszczykowski thanked for the reception and recalled with warmth the meeting of Armenian and Polish Presidents on September 19 of the current year in New York in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and the productive discussions.

Witold Waszczykowski presented to the President of the Republic the goal of his visit and the results of his meeting with his Armenian counterpart.

Apart from Armenian-Polish bilateral relations, the interlocutors also referred to Armenia-EU cooperation, the upcoming summit in Brussels and Armenia’s expectations from that summit.

President Sargsyan noted that Armenia highlights deepening relations with the EU, stressing that thank to the cooperation with the Union, a lot of reforms have been conducted in Armenia during the last years and Armenia-EU relations have recorded significant progress. Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the role of Poland in strengthening Armenia-EU relations in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.