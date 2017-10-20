YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met at a tea table with the participants of the 22nd international conference "The Role of the Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts" on October 20. The conference will last from October 19-21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan greeted the guests and highlighted the conference dedicated to the discussion of issues of constitutional justice.

According to President Sargsyan, the fact that the conference has brought together numerous highly qualified specialists speaks about the demand of cooperation in that format. Serzh Sargsyan noted that direct interaction is the best means of partnership for finding joint and effective solutions to issues of common interest, as well as for conducting exchange of experience.

In this context Serzh Sargsyan talked about the partnership with “Democracy through law” (Venice Commission) and other European institutions, thank to which democratic reforms have been underway in Armenia for years. The President also referred to the constitutional changes of Armenia of 2015, which became the starting point for the strengthening of Armenia’s state governance and democratic institutions.

The participants of the international conference thanked the President for the cordial reception and the organizers of the conference for holding the event in Yerevan at a high level. They noted that during the last two days rather productive dialogue had been launched in the sidelines of the conference, during which they touched upon a number of issues from professional viewpoint, such as separation of powers, strengthening democracy and rule of law, the role of constitutional courts in democratic systems and so on.

The participants of the conference expressed readiness to continue close interactions and cooperation in the professional aspect.