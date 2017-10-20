Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-17

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.20 drams to 481.93 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.19 drams to 569.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.37 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 633.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 104.30 drams to 19932.01 drams. Silver price is up by 1.27 drams to 263.79 drams. Platinum price is down by 9.57 drams to 14270.35 drams.