Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17
TOKYO, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.04% to 21457.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.03% to 1730.64 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.25% to 3378.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.17% to 28487.24 points.
- 18:53 President Sargsyan meets with participants of conference "The Role of the Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts"
- 18:48 Russia bans screening of anti-Armenian film made by Azerbaijanis
- 18:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-17
- 18:35 Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17
- 18:30 Artsakh’s President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group
- 17:40 Armenian Government thinks of returning to policy of constructing small reservoirs instead of mega ones
- 17:00 Armenia, Poland managed to create stable grounds for comprehensive development of bilateral ties, says FM Nalbandian
- 16:45 After Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting Azerbaijan continues violating ceasefire regime - Armenian FM
- 16:39 Polish FM sees potential for development of Armenian-Polish cooperation at highest level
- 16:33 Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field
- 15:41 EU-Artsakh cooperation to play stabilizing role on establishing lasting peace in South Caucasus – Artsakh FM
- 15:27 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 5.1%
- 14:58 Ookla® awards Ucom with “The Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” award
- 14:56 Newly-appointed Ambassador of Denmark presents credentials to Armenian President
- 14:41 Defense minister hosts Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia
- 14:40 State Revenue Committee Chairman receives IMF delegation
- 13:56 No talk on closure of nuclear power plant in Armenia-EU upcoming agreement – minister
- 13:41 President of Artsakh meets Catholicos Aram I in Brussels
- 13:24 Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Youth Championship
- 13:18 Armenian community should be able to reach problematic aspects of cooperation with Azerbaijan to European elites – Russian political scientist
- 12:52 4G, 4G+ services to be available for 98% of Armenia’s population
- 12:28 Designing tourism development concept, legislative regulations – gov. committee presents activities
- 11:30 Armenian, Russian PMs to discuss commercial ties and implementation process of major programs
- 10:53 Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory undergoes structural changes
- 10:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/82 - Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ tops the list
- 10:30 Defense Army serviceman posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal
- 10:26 Russian PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 08:54 European Stocks down - 19-10-17
- 08:53 US stocks - 19-10-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-17
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-10-17
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 19-10-17
- 10.19-21:10 Declaration of independence by Artsakh was in conformity with international norms and USSR’s Constitution
- 10.19-20:48 Azerbaijan is not ready to constructive talks on NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker
- 10.19-19:53 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Yerevan on October 24-25
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 2939 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2378 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
19:25, 10.13.2017
Viewed 2278 times “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source
17:06, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2133 times President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
18:12, 10.13.2017
Viewed 2051 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/81 - 'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' and ‘Live Before You Die’ books among best-selling books