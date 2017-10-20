Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17


TOKYO, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.04% to 21457.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.03% to 1730.64 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.25% to 3378.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.17% to 28487.24 points.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration