Asian Stocks down - 20-10-17

TOKYO, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.04% to 21457.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.03% to 1730.64 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.25% to 3378.65 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.17% to 28487.24 points.