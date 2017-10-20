Artsakh’s President attends ceremony of establishing Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Brussels the Parliament of Wallonia on October 20 where he met with a group of its members and attended the solemn ceremony of establishing the Wallonia-Artsakh Friendship Group.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ARtsakh President’s Office, Bako Sahakyan extended gratitude to all those who through their painstaking and purposeful work enabled the establishment of the group, highlighting it as a symbol of friendship, mutual respect and trust between Wallonia and Artsakh, between our peoples expressing hope that it would have an important role in deepening bilateral relations and cooperation.

President Sahakyan characterized Wallonia as a friendly region for our country, one of the cornerstones of Belgium and Europe, key cradle of the Francophone society, with which we have many similarities in worldview, value system, culture and lifestyle.

During the event President Sahakyan handed in the "Gratitude" medal to honorary rector of Louvain Catholic University Bernard Coulie and Belgian parliamentarian Andre du Bus for substantial contribution to the recognition of the Artsakh Republic.