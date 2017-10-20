Armenian Government thinks of returning to policy of constructing small reservoirs instead of mega ones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s priority goal in water economy remains raising the effectiveness of water management, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Ashot Manukyan told the reporters on October 20. “The main solution to this is the construction of reservoirs. Last year the construction of Vedi reservoir kicked off with a total volume of 29 million cubic meters. The works are still underway. We had started talks with the German KFW Bank, which are already in the stage of completion. With the funding of the bank we will start the project of raising the effectiveness of management of Akhuryan River basin, which presumes construction of Kapsi reservoir with 25 million cubic meters total volume and the reinforcement of the protective wall of Arpi lake”, Armenpress reports the Minister saying.

He added that it was planned to build the Yeghvard reservoir with a total volume of 90 million cubic meters. “But here the Government stopped because all our discussions with the expert circles returned us to the vision that the Government ideology needs changes in the direction of reservoir construction. The Government starts to think that it might be right to suspend the mega projects of reservoir construction and set to construction of smaller ones”, the Minister said.

Ashot Manukyan emphasized that the relief of Armenia with deep and steep canyons and gorges give an opportunity to construct small reservoirs making use of the natural dams.