Armenia, Poland managed to create stable grounds for comprehensive development of bilateral ties, says FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Poland is a firm bridge between the two friendly countries, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during the joint press conference with Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski in Yerevan on October 20, Armenpress reports.

He reminded that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of Armenian-Polish diplomatic ties and the 650th anniversary of formation of the Armenian community in Poland.

“Over the past centuries the Armenians in Poland have been worthy citizens, as talended state, military figures, scientists and art critics. During the year numerous events – exhibitions, conferennces have been organized dedicated to Armenians of Poland. Armenians have played a role in the Polish history. ‘Armenians in Poland’ exhibition opened in the Senate. All these symbolizes the Armenian-Polish centuries-old friendship”, the FM said, adding that in 2005 the Sejm of Poland (lower house of the parliament) adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian FM said since the establishment of diplomatic ties the two countries managed to create stable grounds for comprehensive and thorough development of Armenian-Polish ties at bilateral and multilateral levels through bilateral high-level visits, effective political dialogue and creation of broad legal framework.