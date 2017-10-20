Polish FM sees potential for development of Armenian-Polish cooperation at highest level

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Poland Witold Waszczykowski hopes the cooperation between Armenia and Poland will continue developing at the highest level in different spheres, reports Armenpress.

“This is my first visit to Yerevan as a minister. I am happy that the presidents of the two countries had a chance to meet and hold discussions within the UN General Assembly in New York last month. There is really a potential to develop the cooperation, especially in the economic field. In the next part of our discussions I will present the Polish companies that are interested in cooperating with the Armenian companies”, he said at a joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

The Polish FM said the discussions were not limited only to bilateral relations.

“I am here as a representative of NATO member state. We have discussed security issues, as well as issues relating to the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit which we are going to hold already next month. It will be held in Brussels by our proposal so that to be able to concentrate the focuse of all European countries. We have discussed with the minister the issue of improving the Eastern Partnership’s programs that derives from the interests of the two countries”, Witold Waszczykowski said.

He stated that they are preparing for the upcoming NATO summit which will most likely be held in May 2018.