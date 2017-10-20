Armenian PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on October 20 received US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills and USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser , press service of the government told Armenpress.

The PM and the US Ambassador discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-American bilateral agenda. The sides touched upon the cooperation in anti-corruption field, as well as discussed the ongoing works and the further steps.

PM Karapetyan said the government continues consistent policy on improving the situation in anti-corruption field at three main directions – reduction of corruption risks, upgrading and improvement of normative-legislative field and active work of Anti-Corruption Council. In this context he attached importance to the US Assistance to the Armenian government’s steps.

The US Ambassador welcomed the Armenian PM’s efforts to fight against corruption and improve the business environment which contributed to increase of interest of US investors towards Armenia. He said over the past 8-10 months he has received positive signals from the American companies operating in Armenia especially over the reforms made in the customs field. Richard Mills reaffirmed the US readiness to continue providing assistance to the Armenian government in fight against corruption.

The meeting also focused on the process of program ‘My Armenia: cultural tourism in Armenia’ launched two years ago. It has been developed based on the cooperation of the Armenian government, USAID and Smithsonian Institutio and aims at preserving the national culture through the development of cultural tourism in Armenia.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues relating to Armenia-US cooperation.