Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 5.1%

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-September 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 5.1%, reports Armenpress.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current main preliminary macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered in the construction and agriculture sectors.

Construction volume decreased by 6.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. The electricity production volume increased by 6.5% in January-September, 2017, compared to January-September, 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 12.8% compared to January-September, 2016, comprising 1 trillion 041 billion 566.1 million AMD, and agricultural production decreased by 9.9%, comprising 582 billion and 511 million AMD.

Consumer price index increased by 0.6% in January-September, 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.8%.

Trade turnover increased by 12.5% and comprised 1 trillion 790 billion 882.8 million AMD. The industrial production volume amounted to 1 trillion 185 billion 151.2 million AMD, increasing by 11.9% compared to January-September, 2016.

Average monthly wage increased by 2.4% (189 thousand 928 AMD). External trade turnover volumes rose by 21.7% (4 billion 367.5 million USD) compared to January-September, 2016, moreover, the export grew by 19.1% (1 billion and 546.7 million USD) and the import rose by 23.2% (2 billion 820.8 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 482.59.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.