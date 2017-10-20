Newly-appointed Ambassador of Denmark presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Denmark to Armenia Ruben Madsen (residence in Kiev) presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on October 20, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope the Ambassador will invest his professional capacities and rich experience for the development of Armenian-Danish relations and will play a great role in boosting the bilateral ties.

The sides stated that in the 25th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Denmark it still cannot be stated for sure that the huge cooperation development potential between the two countries in different spheres has been fully utilized, despite the recent certain activeness in interstate ties.

Ambassador Ruben Madsen said the Armenian-Danish relations have been formed long ago. He assured that during his tenure he will make great efforts to intensify and deepen the relations between the two countries.

During the meeting the officials also discussed the development prospect of Armenia-EU ties, the upcoming Brussels summit on the sidelines of which the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement is expected to be signed.

The Ambassador said Denmark in EU supports intensifying the relations with the Union’s neighbors, including Armenia.

The Armenian President also attached importance to the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations of the two countries.

President Sargsyan and Ambassador Madsen also exchanged views on the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during the meeting.

