Defense minister hosts Head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on October 20 hosted Head of the Delegation of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia Caroline Douilliez, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the bilateral cooperation, improving the living standards in bordering communities, as well as the ongoing search operations for persons who went missing as a result of the Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The sides highly appreciated the current level of cooperation and expressed readiness to make efforts to boost the cooperation and make it more effective.