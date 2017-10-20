State Revenue Committee Chairman receives IMF delegation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan on October 20 received the delegation led by Yulia Ustyugova - International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Resident Representative for Armenia, press service of the SRC told Armenpress.

Yulia Ustyugova welcomed the Committee’s reforms carried out in tax field and was interested in the tax administration programs.

She said the IMF Armenia Office recorded the SRC achievements and wished success for the implementation of the initiated programs.

The sides highlighted the effectiveness of the SRC’s cooperation with the IMF and expressed readiness to continue the assistance.