President of Artsakh meets Catholicos Aram I in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 20 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Brussels with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the Motherland-Diaspora ties, relation between the church and the society, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were on the meeting agenda.

The implementation of various programs in Artsakh, particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district was touched upon.

President Sahakyan highlighted the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in maintaining the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, cementing ties with the Motherland and providing consistent support to Artsakh.