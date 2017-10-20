Armenian community should be able to reach problematic aspects of cooperation with Azerbaijan to European elites – Russian political scientist

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian political scientist Andrey Areshev says Europe will make conclusions from the recent corruption scandal linked with Azerbaijan, but will not hurry to cut ties with that country, the political scientist said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry according to which the MEPs have repeatedly raised the issue of revising the relations with Azerbaijan after the disclosures of Azerbaijani corruption scandals in certain European countries.

“The fact that Azerbaijan runs a certain lobbying activity and not only in Europe is not surprising. They also carry out a similar activity in US”, the political scientist said, adding that not only Armenia, but also the Armenian community of Europe, which is quite united and active, should be able to make concrete information, propaganda efforts on this path and reach the problematic aspects of further close cooperation with that neighbor country to the consciousness of the European public and elite.