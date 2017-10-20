4G, 4G+ services to be available for 98% of Armenia’s population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Ookla, the global leader in broadband testing, network diagnostic applications and data, awarded Ucom with the “Fastest mobile network 2017 in Armenia” Award.

Ucom CEO Hayk Yesayan told a press conference that Armenia has improved its ranking by more than 50 points when combining the data of 2016 and 2017, which is a result of the introduction of the Ucom 4G+/LTE Advanced mobile network.

“This award is the result of our work of the past year, when last year in September we began offering 4G+ services in Armenia, starting from Yerevan, and now we are available in the entire country. The most important thing is that this isn’t only the achievement of Ucom, but Armenia’s ranking has been improved also”, he said.

Yesayan says almost 80% of the population can use the 4G and 4G+ services, and by April 88% of communities will be entirely covered with this network, thus increasing the percentage to 98.

“The speeds of 4G+ enable to provide up to 250 MB speed, which is quite high. The most important thing is that the average speed in the active network is more than 30 MD. 2 MB speed is required to watch a movie in maximum HD quality, 9-10 MD for very high HD, meaning we provide almost 10 times more internet”, he said.