Designing tourism development concept, legislative regulations – gov. committee presents activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The State Tourism Committee of Armenia has implemented and continues to implement several programs for raising awareness of Armenia, chairwoman of the committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan told ARMENPRESS.

Zeytuntsyan presented the work of the committee for the past year.

“The first issue we faced after the creation of the tourism committee was Armenia’s awareness”, she said.

The committee selected seven pillars for activities, which are – institutional reforms, governmental regulation of the branch, diversification of the tourism results of markets, development of infrastructures, PR and marketing of the country, development of human resources and international cooperation.

The first step for institutional reforms was the design of a tourism development concept for upcoming five years, including development, infrastructure and quantity aspects.

“Several bills have been designed, the legal field is being regulated”, she said.

The new bill on tourism, highlighted by Zeytuntsyan, is undergoing procedures in the government and it will be debated in the Parliament soon.

As another important step, Zeytuntsyan mentioned the creation of the Tourism Development Foundation.

“As a committee, we are more engaged in institutional reforms and governmental regulation of the branch, while the foundation is tasked with implementing the annual programs”, she said.

She also mentioned the community development and tourism development programs for Gyumri, Vanadzor and other towns.

In five months, more than 50 foreign articles have been published about Armenia, by foreign journalists who visited the country.

Zeytuntsyan also said that they participate in all UNWTO events, where very important lobbying is carried out.