Armenian, Russian PMs to discuss commercial ties and implementation process of major programs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. During the official visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia on October 24, the Armenian and Russian PMs will discuss a wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian bilateral commercial ties, reports Armenpress.

The officials will touch upon the mutual partnership in investments, industrial and humanitarian spheres, as well as will discuss the implementation process of major joint programs in different spheres.

The package of documents on intergovernmental, inter-agency and interregional cooperation is expected to be signed.

On October 25 during the Eurasian intergovernmental council’s session in Yerevan, the extended agenda, as well as the practical aspects of the functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed.

Heads of government of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss issues relating to countering illegal circulation of goods to the Union’s customs territory, as well as 2018-2019 action plan on excluding the restrictions on movement of goods, services, labor and capital.

During the visit the Russian PM is expected to meet with President Serzh Sargsyan.