Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory undergoes structural changes

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Structural changes are being made in the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory, Areg Mikayelyan – Director of the Observatory, told Armenpress, adding that making structural changes is one of the key points of his program.

“The Observatory didn’t have a scientific structure for many years. The researchers were jointly working only in case of a grant. As the grants were not provided on regular basis, the groups as well as were not working regularly. I think this hindered the right process of the entire scientific-research work. That’s why we decided to establish a stable structure”, he said.

At the moment the Observatory has 9 scientific-research departments. They include the traditional departments, as well as the new ones which will significantly change the situation. Areg Mikayelyan said now the researchers know in which structural unit they are and what works they need to do.

“But this, of course, doesn’t mean that researchers are limited, the cooperation, all types of research is promoted, but each person must be responsible for implementing his/her own scientific tasks”, the Observatory Director said.

He informed that in addition to scientific-research departments, infrastructural departments have also been created.

However, the issue of personnel still remains a problem for the Observatory. Areg Mikayelyan said over the recent years the staff was constantly decreasing and reached 37.

“This is a very painful fact, previously we had 120 researchers. At the moment we are trying to create conditions for supplementing the staff with young cadres. We now have several young people working here. Currently the number of researchers is 42”, he said.

The Observatory also carries out active works with PhD students, as well as it expands the cooperation with foreign cadres, in particular with those Armenian astronomers who previously worked in the Observatory, but now they live abroad. They have certain obligations such as to regularly visit the Observatory, give lectures, hold trainings, work with the youth engaging them in different programs aimed at increasing their professional level.

Areg Mikayelyan has been elected as Director of the Byurakan Observatory in April, 2017.