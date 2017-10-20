Russian PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on official visit on October 24, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.
During the visit the Armenian and Russian PMs will hold a private meeting which will be followed by extended format talks and signing ceremony of documents.
The Russian PM is expected to meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.
On October 25 Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Yerevan.
- 10:43 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/82 - Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ tops the list
- 10:30 Defense Army serviceman posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal
- 10:26 Russian PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit
- 08:54 European Stocks down - 19-10-17
- 08:53 US stocks - 19-10-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-17
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-10-17
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 19-10-17
- 10.19-21:10 Declaration of independence by Artsakh was in conformity with international norms and USSR’s Constitution
- 10.19-20:48 Azerbaijan is not ready to constructive talks on NK conflict settlement – senior lawmaker
- 10.19-19:53 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Yerevan on October 24-25
- 10.19-19:33 EEU’s future is in implementation of strategic development agenda – Tigran Sargsyan
- 10.19-19:09 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire regime – 1 Armenian serviceman killed
- 10.19-18:33 Korean company plans establishing production of biotechnological drugs in Armenia
- 10.19-18:09 Artsakh’s President meets with members of European Friends of Armenia
- 10.19-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-17
- 10.19-17:27 Asian Stocks up - 19-10-17
- 10.19-17:16 CNN’s Anthony Bourdain travels Armenia and Artsakh filming for ‘Parts Unknown’
- 10.19-17:11 Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 10.19-16:50 Chairman of Urban Development Committee reports process of investment programs to President Sargsyan
- 10.19-16:17 “Deeply disappointed at this miscarriage of justice” – Catholicos Aram I on ECHR’s Sis decision
- 10.19-16:09 FM Nalbandian highlights importance of launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue
- 10.19-16:05 Baku is engaged in cheap manipulations – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani counterpart
- 10.19-16:00 Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva agreed to take steps to reduce tension – FM Nalbandian releases details
- 10.19-15:45 Azerbaijan is not ready to accept OSCE Minsk Group’s proposals – Australian MP on Artsakh issue
- 10.19-15:40 EU provides valuable assistance for ongoing reforms in Armenia – FM Nalbandian delivers speech in Brussels
- 10.19-15:00 President of Artsakh meets with leadership of AGBU Europe in Brussels
- 10.19-14:17 Australia has long supported OSCE Minsk Group’s peaceful efforts on NK conflict, says MP David Feeney
- 10.19-14:14 Armenian citizens to be able to demand referendum
- 10.19-13:51 Nest Labs founder, iPod designer Tony Fadell to receive Armenian Presidential Award for IT
- 10.19-13:21 ‘ОK Armenia’ event on deepening tourism ties between Armenia and Russia held in St. Petersburg
- 10.19-12:10 FAST plans to make 250 million USD investments in Armenia in upcoming 5 years
- 10.19-11:50 Armenia, Canada actively cooperate within International Organization of La Francophonie
- 10.19-10:52 “All of us are guided with one goal – to have advanced nation” – PM says at FAST workshop
- 10.19-10:39 President Sargsyan signs several bills into law
18:45, 10.18.2017
Viewed 2459 times U.S. Department of State announces opening of registration period for 2019 Diversity Visa “Green Card” Lottery
12:47, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2333 times Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
19:25, 10.13.2017
Viewed 2186 times “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source
17:06, 10.14.2017
Viewed 2065 times President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
18:12, 10.13.2017
Viewed 1975 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/81 - 'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' and ‘Live Before You Die’ books among best-selling books