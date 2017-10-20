Russian PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on official visit on October 24, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian and Russian PMs will hold a private meeting which will be followed by extended format talks and signing ceremony of documents.

The Russian PM is expected to meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

On October 25 Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Yerevan.