LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.59% to $2138.50, copper price down by 0.67% to $6965.00, lead price down by 0.36% to $2497.00, nickel price down by 0.63% to $11740.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $19950.00, zinc price down by 0.67% to $3108.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 2.82% to $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.