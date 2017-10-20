NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 19-10-17
NEW YORK, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 19 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is up by 0.45% to $1286.00, silver futures is up by 1.41% to $17.21, while platinum futures is up by 0.40% to $923.02.
The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).
New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.
