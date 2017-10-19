Declaration of independence by Artsakh was in conformity with international norms and USSR’s Constitution

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The People of the Republic of Artsakh declared independence taking into account the international norms and the Constitution of the USSR of that time, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “If in some countries referendums contradict to the constitutions of those countries, the referendum of Artsakh and the declaration of independence by Artsakh not only did not contradict to the constitution of the USSR but was fully in line with it. And like Armenia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and the Russian Federation and the other countries gained independence from the Soviet Union through a legal procedure, the same way the people of Artsakh held a referendum prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying. He stressed that this point should be the main axis of NK conflict settlement.

He stressed that without the full participation of Artsakh in the talks it’s difficult to achieve any serious progress in the conflict settlement negotiations. “No one has the right to decide the fate of Artsakh without the people and the leadership of Artsakh”, he emphasized.

Eduard Sharmazanov stressed that a number of steps are necessary to take to achieve progress in the talks – Azerbaijan should not fire but should be constructive, should implement the Geneva agreements instead of violating the ceasefire, and if the sides and the co-chairs want a quick settlement of the conflict, they should understand that there can be no progress without Artsakh’s full participation in the talks.