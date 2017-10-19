Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Yerevan on October 24-25


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has signed a decision on holding Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan on October 24-25. ARMENPRESS reports heads of different state agencies have been given relevant instructions for the proper organization of the session.

The Heads of Executives of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kirgizstan, as well as Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.



