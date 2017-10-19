EEU’s future is in implementation of strategic development agenda – Tigran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Respects and taking into account the interest of each member state is the institutional base of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which gives an opportunity to make decisions acceptable for all the member states and allow maximally utilizing the strategic advantage, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Tigran Sargsyan announced at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.

He spoke about the economic priorities of the Eurasian integration union, principles of cooperation with 3rd countries and international organizations, as well as presented his view on the opportunities to cooperate with the OSCE.

Afterwards, Tigran Sargsyan discussed with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger the aspects for dialogue between the EEC and the OSCE, as well as economic and environmental security issues. Thomas Greminger invited the EEC representatives to participate in the digital summit to be held in January, 2018 under the auspices of the OSCE. Italy is the organizer of the large-scale forum.

“The EEU has elaborated a development agenda for the period until 2025 that is based on the obvious advantages of the Union – transit, industrial, intellectual potential, diversity of raw and natural resources, 180 million-strong market and simplicity in mutual interactions”, Sargsyan underlined.

According to him, projects that will be able to harmonize with the Chinese initiative “Silk Road” will be the main directions of EEU’s progress.

The EEC Board Chairman added that the works on the trade and economic agreement between China and the EEU are currently underway.

Tigran Sargsyan specially focused on the cooperation prospects in transport and logistics, the benefits of which will be enjoyed not only by China and the EEU member states but also Europe. The creation of a common transport area, the establishment of trans-border corridors will raise the effectiveness of transportations creating new opportunities for business partnership.