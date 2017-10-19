Korean company plans establishing production of biotechnological drugs in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Levon Altunyan received the delegation led by the head of the Korean company “GL RAPHA” Mr. Wang accompanied by the director of Armenian Pharmaceutical Company “Asteria” Koryun Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia, the Korean businessman informed the Armenian minister that their company, active in different countries, wants to establish a joint production of biotechnological drugs in Armenia with “Asteria” company.

Greeting the guests, Minister Altunyan emphasized that the ministry will do everything to support the implementation of the project. The minister stressed that Armenia can become a bridge for exporting the biological drugs to other countries of the region.

Biological drugs are made from a living organism or its products and are used in the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of cancer and other diseases. They possess no chemical substances.